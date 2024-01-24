Quick note on a few things I am doing in 2024. Reply to this email directly and I will also get back to you!

Fractional CFO & Bookkeeping. I have partnered with a fractional CFO and bookkeepers to provide software businesses with the best financial support (ideally $0 to $15M in revenue). Get a free consultation & quote — fill out the form or reply to this email. They are really good (and usually less expensive :).

OnlyCFO is accepting sponsors. I am looking to fill up sponsorships spots for the next several months. Get your company in front of 15K+ CEO/founders, execs and other operators, and investors. Fill out this form or reply to this email.