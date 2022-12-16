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Arny Trezzi's avatar
Arny Trezzi
Dec 16, 2022

Great first article! The danger of benchmarking can be big also for more established companies, awareness is key.

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Pedro Bustamante's avatar
Pedro Bustamante
Jan 3, 2023

Other interesting sources are:

- SaaS Capital (Operational expenses and ARR/FTE) -> https://www.saas-capital.com/research/

- Battery Ventures State of the Open Cloud (just released) -> https://www.battery.com/blog/opencloud-report-2022/

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