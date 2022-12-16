Benchmarks can be extremely helpful in guiding decision-making or they can be incredibly dangerous.

Dangers of Benchmarking

There are a few things that concern me when people use benchmarks to make critical decisions:

Context is critical. The more comparable your company profile is to the data set the more meaningful the comparison. It likely is not a good idea to compare yourself to top decile companies in every metric.

Benchmarks are historical looking and don’t reflect recent economic changes. OnlyCFO @OnlyCFO Benchmarking your metrics against similar companies is great But realize that all benchmarking data is based on the old world (growth at all costs) The new world of a healthy balance between growth and profitability is much different Those benchmarks aren’t out yet

Look at the big picture. It’s easy to get sucked into metrics and comparisons, but you need to step back and understand your company’s ultimate objective. There is more than one way to get there and looking at a bunch of averages from benchmarks might not be your way.

Data Quality : There are two main considerations: Inconsistent accounting data for <$15 ARR companies. There is often a huge range of how things are being accounted for at smaller companies which makes some benchmarks less meaningful. As an example, I frequently hear early-stage companies say that they have world-class gross margins… Yeah, if you don’t add half of the costs that belong in COGS then things will look great :) Inconsistent definitions : If you have been in the SaaS world for longer than a week then you know that almost every company has its own definitions of SaaS metrics. One example is how sales commissions are reported. Are people reporting it on a GAAP basis (capitalized and then amortized over time) or on a cash basis? The difference can be huge so unless the survey is specifically asking this question (most don’t) then you might get a mixed bag and a wide range of results.



SaaS Benchmarking Guides

Below is a list of SaaS benchmark report links that I have found useful. The data in these reports vary wildly, so as mentioned above, understand what you are benchmarking against and if the benchmark is comparable to you.