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David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
Nov 25, 2023

This is so prescient given the events of the past week at OpenAI.

Hard not to keep asking yourself which player you are now and have been at different points in your career in the last. I think the important thing is to not be too fatalistic about it. As you say -- you’d be a B or even worse player at Rivian. But you could change that -- by finding a new job better suited to giving you a shot at being an A-player. And/or by changing your mentality and pushing yourself to drive through that wall. Perhaps a good New Year’s resolution to think about.

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Albert Cory's avatar
Albert Cory
Nov 25, 2023

"If a company thinks it’s a family then bad decisions will inevitably be made."

I sympathize with the "A-player" meme, but the historical record unfortunately does not bear it out. It has to do with skin in the game. I laid it out here, and of course Taleb did it first.

https://albertcory50.substack.com/p/whats-missing-with-american-ceos

The oldest, continuously operating companies in the world are ALL family companies. It's not so much that they never make bad decisions, but they manage to survive. Some of them. Obviously most family-run companies don't survive, but virtually NO "professionally run" company does.

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