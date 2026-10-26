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Stephen Chou's avatar
Stephen Chou
6h

Great stuff!

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David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
10h

Really good stuff, my friend. Thanks for distilling a lot of this before I could actually get to the doc.

On the OpEx side I found the massive increase in S&M — $2.6B increase in the first 6 months - pretty curious.

Digging in… It appears that most of the increase was paid to the channel — likely mostly to Amazon and Google — as opposed to Sales commissions.

So they’re paying those firms on both sides — for the compute AND for the distribution. (although Anthropic does establish direct customer relationships with such customers).

Big question is whether those heightened S&M costs due to these channel costs will continue and at what marginal cost.

Elsewhere they reference an increase in channel fees in H1 of $2.7B so about 75% of total S&M.

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