OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eterna Clarity's avatar
Eterna Clarity
7h

The ARR-to-revenue reconciliation is the part I'd want in every board appendix. A headline run rate means much less if you can't tell what's truly annual, recurring, and recognized.

Reply
Share
Expectations Ledger's avatar
Expectations Ledger
13h

The point about revisiting ARR definitions was especially useful. When a company changes its definition, how much historical data would you recast for the board? I'd want to see how much of the reported growth comes from the business and how much comes from the new definition.

Reply
Share
1 reply by OnlyCFO
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OnlyCFO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture