OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Smith's avatar
Aaron Smith
11h

Monday is just a better product than Asana. Asana is just project and task management. Monday can do just about anything, and has grown to doing service management, CRM, dev management, and continues to make new use cases.

I really can’t think of a reason to buy Asana over Monday in the real world, and the rest of the market is figuring that out as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by OnlyCFO
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 OnlyCFO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture