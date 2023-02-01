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Aseem Asthana's avatar
Aseem Asthana
Feb 1, 2023

This was a good post. I like the concept of default investible. A related idea is when does the company start thinking about being default investible? I'd argue it will depend on whether the next 24 to 36 month's plan is to be default alive or default investible. If the former, focus on efficiency else on metric for next round of funding.

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