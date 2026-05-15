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Danielle Gillespie's avatar
Danielle Gillespie
17hEdited

This is the use case I point to when founders ask where to start with agents. Not a horizontal copilot or AI-assisted dashboards. Once specific bottleneck with clear inputs, clear success criteria and a high cost of doing it manually.

Instead of shopping for AI products, teams should be mapping their most expensive recurring friction first.

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