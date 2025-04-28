OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Stevens's avatar
Kevin Stevens
17h

💯AI allows everyone to build software quickly now, so vertical software has a leg up because the magic is in understanding the complexities of your customer better than competitors. I love the compound software angle, and it probably shows up in retention. Everyone building software = more competition so you almost have to be compound to create massive switching costs as new solutions come to market.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 OnlyCFO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture