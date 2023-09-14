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Patrick Mathieson's avatar
Patrick Mathieson
Sep 14, 2023

This is the kind of material that would have been amazing if it existed in my early days as a venture associate. Thank you.

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Thomas Robb's avatar
Thomas Robb
Sep 14, 2023

Great minds think alike 😉

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