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Paul Weiskopf's avatar
Paul Weiskopf
1d

You missed another main reason on “What pushes individuals to acquire?” — Fear of falling behind a competitor. A key reason for developing relationships with prospective buyers is so that you can make them react with FOMO when you receive inbound interest. That is point when the seller needs to reach out and say we received inbound interest. This dynamic is what most frequently leads to selling at high multiples.

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Daniel Stein's avatar
Daniel Stein
18h

99% of companies will never IPO, but most founders plan like they're the 1%. the M&A option is the actual exit for almost everyone and nobody preps for it

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