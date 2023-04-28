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CJ Gustafson's avatar
CJ Gustafson
Apr 28, 2023

This was an informative read that all startup employees would benefit from

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Brian H's avatar
Brian H
Apr 29, 2023

This is fantastic. If only I would have read this article about 6 years ago, ha! I really liked the questions to ask. I tried to ask similar questions at a prior place of employment and they kept telling me everything was confidential and they couldn’t disclose....I wonder why

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