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Phaetrix's avatar
Phaetrix
16h

Boards don’t break when things are going well.

They break when outcomes stop being shared.

That’s when incentives quietly diverge—and decisions start looking rational to insiders and unfair to everyone else.

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David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
15h

All the great analysis and advice in this post notwithstanding… there is at least some poetic justice in the fact that the Mindbody transaction — software to manage gyms and yoga studios — occurred right before the COVID lockdown! 😉

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