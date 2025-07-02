OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Robert London
31m

I hate numbers but love your content. You’ve taught me so much. Thank you.

2 replies by OnlyCFO and others
Rodrigo Fernandes
1h

Great analysis as always! Other than the GRR, we could see two other caveats:

1) Paid customers vs. users

A “paid customer” can include multiple unique users, so comparing MAU to accounts isn’t apples-to-apples.

"(...) Paid Customer typically includes multiple unique users."

2) Peak-month MAU

Figma defines quarterly MAU as the single month in the quarter with the highest usage (i.e. a peak number, not an average) so it can overstate engagement.

"(...) we report the number of monthly active users during the month with the highest number of active users during such period (...)"

1 reply by OnlyCFO
3 more comments...

