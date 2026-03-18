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Rodrigo Fernandes's avatar
Rodrigo Fernandes
5dEdited

The one thing I'd add: the companies that feel safest right now are probably the most at risk. High contract lock-in and complex integrations buy you time, but they also buy you complacency. The danger isn't that disruption hits suddenly. It's that by the time you feel the pain, the window to respond has already closed.

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Phaetrix's avatar
Phaetrix
5d

Have you considered that disruption is not just about moving faster—it’s about being willing to destroy revenue that still looks “good” on paper?

That’s where most companies hesitate.

The numbers don’t look broken yet, so the decision never feels justified—until it’s too late.

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