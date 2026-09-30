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David Turner's avatar
David Turner
7h

This is rich in insight and truth! From the other side of the table: across 57 deals, I watched buyers forgive ugly gross margins plenty of times. What they never forgave was a CFO who couldn't explain clearly where the margin was going and what was driving it (and path to remedy). A credible path at 40% beats a messy story at 60% every time in diligence.

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Kai - Briefingblock's avatar
Kai - Briefingblock
11h

The key test is whether pricing and routing gains survive a full cohort of heavier users. Would you split gross margin by usage decile to distinguish durable unit economics from light-user subsidies?

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