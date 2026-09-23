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Jonathan Searcy's avatar
Jonathan Searcy
1h

What about AI assisted attacks on system access? The attacker uses AI to penetrate your systems, both financial and operational, and then uses the information obtained to either blackmail the business or compromise its integrity?

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Double Entry Life's avatar
Double Entry Life
13h

A good expense management tool that flags unusual or duplicate transactions matters too, and so does centralizing payments: prepaid cards issued to employees (preferable to credit cards), where the company can review the statement directly, beat reimbursing employees for cash or personal card spend. On top of that, the segregation of duties point matters more than ever here, since AI shifts the weak point from detecting fakes to verifying through an independent channel that never touches the compromised one.

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