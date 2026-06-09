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TOOCH
1d

This is really helpful! Thank you

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Scenarica
1d

The strategic read here is bigger than the cost savings. When CFOs start routing and caching their AI calls, the story stops being about one company's bill. It's the whole market repricing AI from a land grab into a utility.

Every one of these levers does the same thing in aggregate: it cuts tokens consumed per unit of work. Adoption keeps climbing, but tokens-per-task falls. That matters because the entire AI infrastructure build, the data centres and the listings lining up this year, is underwritten by an assumption that enterprise token demand grows more or less in step with adoption. The minute "tokenmaxxing is dead" becomes the default CFO posture, that demand curve gets a lot flatter than the capex is priced for.

The phase change is the real story here. I'd put maybe 50% that enterprise efficiency gains are large enough over the next two years to visibly soften frontier-model demand growth, even as headline adoption keeps rising. The land-grab pricing and the utility pricing can't both be right for long.

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