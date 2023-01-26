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cursiveandbold
Jan 9, 2024

Hi!

Thanks for the great explanatory content!

I was wondering if you could provide the link to X where you posted about the changes in accounting rules about capitalizing sales commissions in January 2023? (it says it got deleted when I click on the embed.

Thanks in advance!

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