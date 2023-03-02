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CJ Gustafson's avatar
CJ Gustafson
Mar 4, 2023

This is an absolute masterclass

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Arny Trezzi's avatar
Arny Trezzi
Mar 2, 2023

Masterpiece.

H/t for spotting the dynamic of the sales commission capitalisation months ahead of general awareness.

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