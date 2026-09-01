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Immanuel Santosh's avatar
Immanuel Santosh
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Indian SaaS buyers face the same squeeze but tighter: AI spend often comes from already-lean budgets, and new pricing models hit harder when margins are thin.

The vibecoding threat is real here—engineering talent is cheaper, so build-vs-buy is a common conversation.

For Indian CFOs, use the 4-month renewal tactic, but negotiate in INR and watch FX-driven hikes.

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