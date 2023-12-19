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George Nurijanian's avatar
George Nurijanian
Dec 22, 2023

Thanks for this, great analysis. Stupid question: is there a way to do this analysis at scale (even approximately)? Let's say, if a person wanted to decide what companies to join based on this data?

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The Fundamental Idea's avatar
The Fundamental Idea
Dec 21, 2023

This is great data. Thanks for putting this all together. The best way to sell a product, is to make it so good that it sells itself!

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