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Hot or Not?

In 2026, your company is either hot or it is not. There is a massive number of companies sitting in the “messy middle” that used to be able to have a decent exit. That’s much less true today. It’s now fairly binary. You are either hot and can have a great outcome OR you are not and even if you can get an exit, it won’t be good.

If you want to raise money or have any kind of exit, then you have to figure out how to become hot. Intercom (which rebranded “Fin” last month) went through a crazy journey and emerged a winner.

Was Hot - Unicorn!

What started as “Intercom” previously raised a total of $241M, with its last fundraise at a $1.3B valuation, and was contemplating an IPO in 2020/2021.

Then NOT Hot - Zombiecorn :(

Growth started tanking in late 2021. And then Intercom was deemed an AI loser which hurt growth even more. By late 2023 they were ~$250M of ARR and basically flat growth.

If Intercom was lucky, maaaybe they could have gotten acquired for like $800M (~3x ARR multiple).

Now Fiery Hot - $3.6B Acquisition!

When you are looking death squarely in the face (which in tech company terms is no exit prospects with quickly diminishing possibilities) then you are more likely to make the hard choices.

Intercom had to figure out how to become hot again. Or its fate would be a lonely road to nowhere…

Intercom was reborn as Fin and transformed their business for AI. Revenue accelerated. But the chart below doesn’t show how they reaccelerated….Their new Fin AI agent product is growing 350% and just reached $100M of ARR.

That acceleration gets noticed and is what gets potential strategic acquirers excited.

Salesforce announced yesterday that they were acquiring Fin for $3.6B!

Headline Deal Numbers vs Reality

Headline Number: $3.6B acquisition, which is a 9x ARR multiple (based on their disclosure last month of $400M ARR).

9x ARR multiple is a pretty good multiple today, but that completely undersells the transformation at Fin. Salesforce wasn’t buying Fin for the entire $400M ARR. Fin’s $400M is comprised of $300M legacy SaaS ARR and $100M of Fin (AI agent) ARR. Salesforce wanted the $100M…

Art explains how the acquisition could be viewed as up to a 36x ARR multiple. Now that is a great multiple.

Fin likely got some credit for the other $300M of legacy SaaS ARR, but at a much lower multiple, likely something around a 2–3x multiple. That means the AI agent ARR was probably valued closer to 27–30x ARR. So while the blended headline shows 9x multiple, the reality is that Salesforce was paying up for the AI growth. Salesforce would not have acquired Fin at any price if it wasn’t for the AI agent revenue.

Can I Become Hot?

If you are hoping to raise money or have any kind of exit (M&A or IPO), then you need to prove that you are becoming hot.

Growth rates either need to already be high or they need to be accelerating. It’s the easiest way to prove that you are building something real with AI and have product-market fit. Everything else falls into the “Not Hot” category and is deemed an AI loser.

The list of software zombiecorns is very large…These companies can still have good outcomes if they move fast (like Fin), but most won’t. And to be honest, for many companies it may be too late. They already lost their advantage and were too slow to move.

Deals are Happening

Deals are happening right now, but you MUST be hot to get any sort of decent valuation. Many people see the Fin headline and think they can sell for 9x ARR too because they have close to the same overall growth rate.

Wrong.

Their ~29% YoY growth rate is pretty good, but that is not what got them acquired. It’s the 350% YoY growth rate to $100M ARR from their AI product that did.

If you are at the same growth rate but decelerating, then you will be lucky to get acquired for 1/3rd the amount.

Accelerate or die.

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