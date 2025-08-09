OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
17h

Was waiting for you to hit this topic, my friend! 😉.

So much to say here… and not enough time/space to do it in a comment. Agree with most of your analysis… but as someone who spent many years with a front row seat on this (as a banker), I will tell you that the idea that a large portion of the shares that were sold to institutions are “held” — thus making the float even a lot smaller than 8% — is almost certainly wrong. In fact, most of the institutions do flip — especially when there’s a big pop. The public never gets to see this directly, but the companies (and the bankers) get to see it when they compare the institutional holdings (reported every quarter after IPO) with the allocations at the IPO.

There is no question that these allocations to the large institutions are highly sought after — in effect, gifts. But those promises that the positions will be “held” just generally don’t pan out for most of them, hedge fund or not!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by OnlyCFO and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 OnlyCFO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture