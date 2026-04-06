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David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
2d

I love this post… as depressing as it is. And must say that I feel some jealous pangs as Nick beat me to the punch of guest posting for OnlyCFO this year.

Nick- you are of course spot on in your observations. But I do think we all need to take a deep breath. Sure let’s lament the end of the gravy train we got with high gross margins, 120% ARR and 10X+ ARR multiples in unicorn VC valuations.

Always with the deus ex machina of a PE buyer (or even better a strategic) at the end of the yellow brick road.

But - even today, I still believe there are great businesses to be saved (or started) that are “recurring” and high margin with good growth, even if not based on seat -based subscriptions. I believe that if you optimize for the new economics (far fewer people, rapid iteration of products, etc) and leverage available due to AI and agentic workflows - well there is still gold in them hills!

Orlando Bravo said it well. AI is a tailwind for software. How can it not be?! And Anthropic and Nvidia don’t get to keep all the economics. The application layer requires specialization. Someone’s going to win in each category. Buck up!

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Chris Selland's avatar
Chris Selland
1d

Nick nailed it—ARR was the 8th wonder of the world and indeed fun while it lasted. 'Annual Recurring Restart' is a much more accurate term going forward, but it completely upends the economic and investment model everyone's been riding for years. No more 'set it and forget it' renewal or margin assumptions - now it's constant and ongoing reinvention just to stay relevant. The SaaS industry has no option other than to cross this bridge, but it's a bumpy road ahead.

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