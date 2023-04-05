OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arny Trezzi's avatar
Arny Trezzi
Apr 5, 2023

Didn’t expect the divergence between ARR and Revenue growth could become so wide.

Thanks for sharing this amazing article!

Reply
Share
1 reply by OnlyCFO
Steve's avatar
Steve
Apr 5, 2023

Great explanation of the differences between GAAP revenue growth and ARR and its various forms. This is very helpful for investors as we review reported earnings growth in different forms.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OnlyCFO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture