OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian H's avatar
Brian H
Apr 13, 2023

As a CS guy, this is really helpful context and analysis. Learned more here than I did in undergrad!

Reply
Share
1 reply by OnlyCFO
David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
Apr 13, 2023

Really impressed with your content. We clearly share many, many opinions!

Reply
Share
1 reply by OnlyCFO
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OnlyCFO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture