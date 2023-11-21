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Patrick Mathieson's avatar
Patrick Mathieson
Nov 21, 2023

I can remember about 12-18 months ago when SaaS stocks were bottoming, and several prominent posters on Fintwit declared that all of the project/work management SaaS companies were "no-moat shitco's". Interesting that although that was the bear thesis, very few were thinking through the bull thesis, which was that these companies (or at least the stronger ones) were on their way to being mini-Atlassians.

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CJ Gustafson's avatar
CJ Gustafson
Nov 21, 2023

The charts on gross margin vs revenue growth over time are 🔥. Really drive the point home. Keep up the examples

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