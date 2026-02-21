OnlyCFO's Newsletter

David Spitz
1d

This may be your best post. So well described. So many of us are scratching our heads right now about this stuff.

We’ve had PLG and SLG. Maybe we need a new term now: TLG? Token-led growth? Of course it’s not just tokens alone. They have to be doing good/smart/valuable things. The problem for the economic model of course is that the tokens have to keep coming for the users. It’s not just CAC that — once the buyer is buying, no longer keep causing the vendor costs. Nope. - instead the tokens will keep flowing, bringing down the margins of the recurring payments. To analyze the economics correctly, you have to factor in the lower recurring margins. Ideally over time the pricing model can help out. But most vendors are flailing with that still. For good reason. Things are moving so fast!

Freestyle | Daily Rhyme Game's avatar
Freestyle | Daily Rhyme Game
1d

McLuhan's old line about the medium being the message cuts both ways here. If AI makes production cheap, then attention becomes the scarce good and thus the valuable one. But attention has always been scarce. What changed is we stopped pretending otherwise.

The printing press made books cheap. Distribution became the bottleneck. Radio made broadcast cheap. Distribution became the bottleneck. AI makes software cheap. Same pattern, faster cycle.

What I'd push back on: treating inference as distribution conflates input costs with customer acquisition. The token is doing the work, yes, but the customer still has to find you. The real shift might be that product and distribution are collapsing into the same line item. You're not marketing a tool, you're subsidizing usage until habits form. That's a different game entirely.

