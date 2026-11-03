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Night and Day, CPA's avatar
Night and Day, CPA
13h

The handful of assumptions point is where AI still loses me. I ran a fake month end flux through ChatGPT and it got every driver right, then listed 23 follow up questions for a 20 line report. Picking the 3 that matter is still on you

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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
2d

The board-level challenge is separating measurable operating changes from speculative productivity promises. An AI-era plan should make the assumptions auditable: where cycle time falls, which costs actually leave the base, what new controls appear, and who owns adoption. Otherwise “AI impact” becomes a plug that improves the forecast without changing the operating model.

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