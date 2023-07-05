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Karim Fanous's avatar
Karim Fanous
Jul 7, 2023

Great post. PMF, as you mention, is not a snapshot in time. It's attained once and must be preserved in perpetuity. Markets evolve, the segments with a market that you target also change as do the user personas. PMF is a "get to it and then work to maintain it forever" endeavor.

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