OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Smith's avatar
Aaron Smith
1d

Shopify had a stock split. Their stock performance since 2021 has actually been fairly strong, even hitting new highs earlier this year.

Reply
Share
3 replies by OnlyCFO and others
Jan-Pieter van Winsen's avatar
Jan-Pieter van Winsen
21h

Great insights!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OnlyCFO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture