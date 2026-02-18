OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Rodrigo Fernandes
2d

One thing I'd add: dilution should be measured against expectations already baked into the stock price, not just FCF growth in a vacuum. The base rate of companies that consistently beat what's already priced in is pretty low, which makes the math even harder than it looks.

Love the point about adjusting dilution as growth slows. Worth noting that value creation per employee follows a power law, but most equity programs hand out grants in fairly uniform bands by level. Better alignment with actual contribution would stretch each dilution dollar a lot further.

And a simple habit that pays off: track net share count over rolling three to five year windows. The gap between gross and net buyback yield shows you the real cost of SBC. It's almost always bigger than the headline suggests.

Rachel Harris
1d

Always appreciate your POV. I’d genuinely love to see you write an opposite take, too:

The prevailing narrative is AI = 30–50% fewer employees + more offshoring. But I’d love to see the CFO thought experiment for a world where keeping and upgrading full-time onshore teams is actually the move. What would have to change?

And if the answer is that the current financial models & shareholder laws simply can’t justify that outcome, then maybe the more interesting question is whether the models + laws themselves need to be rethought.

A slightly crazy, **out-of-the-box** take on that would be a great read.

