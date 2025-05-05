OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jared Brown's avatar
Jared Brown
5h

This is super informative. Thanks for sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by OnlyCFO and others
Aman's avatar
Aman
6h

In most cases aren’t hot/larger companies that have a high volume of secondaries, issuing RSUs at that point? Or do some still prefer issuing options?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by OnlyCFO and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 OnlyCFO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture