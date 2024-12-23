Today’s Sponsor: OnlyCFO

Year-End Checklists

It’s the end of the year and there are a lot of things you should be thinking about as company leaders as 2024 comes to a close:

Financial stuff to improve forecasting/accounting Ways to save money Compliance stuff Tax stuff

Below is a summary of items that I often think about at the end of the year.

1. Financial Stuff

Better Reporting : Implement a better chart of accounts and department list to start 2025. Check out my sample Chart of Accounts and Departments

Better Forecasts : Planning for 2025 is going to be harder given everything happening in the tech industry. Check out the recording of the OnlyCFO Annual Planning webinar from last week.

Finance Leadership : Good finance leaders can help save a lot of money and even help drive revenue. Smaller companies can hire a fractional CFO (which I can help with :) and if you are larger then get a full-time CFO for 2025.

Right Tools : Make sure to evaluate your finance tech stack. It is sometimes a lot easier to implement in finance tools in a new fiscal year if possible.

Drive Revenue: Spend time doing proper sales capacity planning for 2025, especially in light of all the changes to the industry. Also, consider re-evaluating your pricing model (times are changing so your pricing model might need to as well).

2. Save Money

R&D Tax Credit : Lots of early stage companies leave money on the table here. This is a tax credit for R&D expenses that allows companies to offset federal incomes taxes OR offset up to $500,000 of qualifying payroll taxes each year (for companies that are still burning money). If you have less than $5M in revenue go ask your accountant about it.

QSBS: Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) is a huge tax incentive for shareholders of small businesses. Investors holding QSBS for more than five years may be eligible to exclude up to 100% of capital gains upon sale, capped at the greater of $10 million or 10 times the investor's basis in the stock. If your company has <$50M in assets then talk to your lawyers/accountants!

3. Compliance Stuff

The fines for failing to meet reporting deadlines can be VERY expensive so make sure your company is taking care of the compliance stuff!

Form 1099: If you paid any independent contractors, freelancers, etc. in 2024 then you need to submit 1099s by January 31, 2025 . Make you have W-9s from all vendors now so you can meet the deadline.

Form 3921 : If any employees exercised an incentive stock option (ISO) in 2024 then this is due by January 31, 2025 . It’s an information return that you have to file with the IRS and the employee for their taxes.

BOI Reporting : This beneficial ownership information (BOI) is a new reporting requirement that has big fines if not filed on time. However, a federal court has temporarily halted enforcement, but keep an eye on this to make sure you stay in compliance.

W-2 Reporting: Make sure your payroll team is ready to submit W-2s. This impacts your whole company so make sure to get it right.

4. Tax Stuff

Delaware (or whatever other state) franchise tax: Make sure you file and pay timely. If you are large then you probably should be paying this quarterly to avoid fines.

Section 174: Make sure you discuss section 174 with your tax folks when you file taxes because it could have a big impact on your tax bill. Section 174 requires R&D costs to be expensed over 5 or 15 years for tax purposes.

Sales & International Tax: Stop ignoring sales and other indirect tax requirements. Get this set up properly asap so you don’t have a big liability later. Failure to follow the rules can (and will) really hurt you if you want to get acquired (or go public) in 2025.

