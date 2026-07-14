OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phaetrix's avatar
Phaetrix
3d

Most employee benefits are a trade: more cost for the employer in exchange for more value for the employee.

This one can break that pattern. Even without funding the account themselves, employers can give workers access to a tax advantage they cannot create on their own.

That is unusually asymmetric — and probably means the companies that move early will get far more recruiting value from the benefit than it actually costs them.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OnlyCFO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture