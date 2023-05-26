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CJ Gustafson's avatar
CJ Gustafson
May 26, 2023

Re: EV...I’ve long struggled to understand why you take out cash but add back debt. Like I understood the formula academically, but not always in theory. Thanks for the clear explanation. You gotta pay people back you owe money

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Raj Badarinath's avatar
Raj Badarinath
May 26, 2023

Amazing, well-thought out and well researched article. Thank you!

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