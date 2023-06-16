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David J. Elrod's avatar
David J. Elrod
Jun 16, 2023

I just assumed all SPACs were bad investments. There’s a reason they want a less scrutinized path to public markets.

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Karthik Sridhar's avatar
Karthik Sridhar
Jun 16, 2023

Too good. I wonder if SPAC’d companies of 2021 vintage can get a similar breakdown. E.g. BMTX

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