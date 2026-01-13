OnlyCFO's Newsletter

OnlyCFO's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vibz's avatar
Vibz
2d

Thanks for sharing! Deloitte has a free IPO readiness tool for VC and PE backed companies to evaluate their IPO readiness which covers all of the above - https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/services/audit-assurance/articles/pre-ipo.html or https://selfassess.deloitte.com/ipo/us

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 OnlyCFO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture