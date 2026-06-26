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Peter G Schmidt's avatar
Peter G Schmidt
2d

Another banger. Price is what you pay, Valuation is what you get!

If you don't think that someone would pay $100M for the business today, but you have a term sheet valuation of $100M, then there is a dislocation in expectations. Better figure that out!

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