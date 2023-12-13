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Vickram Pradhan's avatar
Vickram Pradhan
Dec 20, 2023

Really loved the concept of Growth Endurance here.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
Dec 15, 2023

Good history lesson! Also a good review of the key factors that have driven NOW's performance, it's been one of my better performers.

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