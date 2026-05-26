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Partha R Sarathy's avatar
Partha R Sarathy
19h

Nice article, very thoughtfully written. Yes, COGS will go up but the salary expense will go down because we will use less number of people because of AI, not proportionally though!

When i was working in a company that did many projects, I coded each project in the general ledger so that we know at the end of the day whether we are making money in the project or loosing our pants & shirts. Perhaps, we need to code AI expense by department so that we can account for it correctly?

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David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
1d

Love this... By coincidence, today I created a post on token flow that probably hit LinkedIn within minutes of yours: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7465081155164258304/

As usual, we seem to be thinking about the same things, you and I. Though in my case -- at least for this post, I veered away from the gross margin discussion (though I've been thinking and talking a lot about that over the past 6-12 months).

One thing I'm wondering about -- and you'd know more about this than me -- is there a world where if the token consumption is your customer (as opposed to your employees) using tokens which they buy through you because you are delivering the overall solution... are there some scenarios where you as the vendor, can book the NET and not the gross?

Analogous to how some SaaS vendors have historically booked payments revenues (net vs. gross).

If true, this might mitigate the negative impact on gross margins associated with the cost of the customer-facing token usage.

Just wondering...

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