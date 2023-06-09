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David Spitz's avatar
David Spitz
Jun 9, 2023

This is a great article <your name here>! Prescient and timely. For a finance geek, you have a rare talent for writing well and stringing together multiple distinct yet related topics (wfh, layoffs, networking) in thoughtful ways.

Worth pointing out that another great way to build one’s network is they same way YOU are! With engagement on social media -- in this context, especially LinkedIn. Not everyone needs to be Favio (or whatever you call him?). Totally sufficient to just “like” and “comment”.

In so doing (and extending the connections by reaching out over DM and even zoom or in person), it becomes much easier to keep existing connections vibrant and form some new ones.

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Brian H's avatar
Brian H
Jun 9, 2023

Wow, great read - especially as someone who spent 7 months unemployed. Agree with all of your points, in fact a strong network is almost a must have these days otherwise your resume sits in a digital stack of 1000s of others. I would add that reaching out to those who are in your space and asking for 15 min of their time to pick their brain on the space (Cold outreach). As long as you have a specific agenda and ask for minimal time, you will likely have some luck.

I.E. Hey CS person, I really enjoy your newsletter about churn. I am currently looking for my next role and would love to get your thoughts on: churn prevention strategies, etc.

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