ZoomInfo Deep Dive
Lessons from ZoomInfo and the power of efficiency
ZoomInfo reports its Q2 2023 earnings after market close today (July 31st) so I wanted to write about its current financials / valuation and what makes ZoomInfo such a unique company. There are many reasons why ZoomInfo is unique, but the origin of its uniqueness stems from how it was founded.
A quick outline:
ZoomInfo financials, metrics, and interesting observations
The unique history of ZoomInfo
Key Takeaways
ZoomInfo Financials
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