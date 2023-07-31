ZoomInfo reports its Q2 2023 earnings after market close today (July 31st) so I wanted to write about its current financials / valuation and what makes ZoomInfo such a unique company. There are many reasons why ZoomInfo is unique, but the origin of its uniqueness stems from how it was founded.

A quick outline:

ZoomInfo financials, metrics, and interesting observations The unique history of ZoomInfo Key Takeaways

ZoomInfo Financials