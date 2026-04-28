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TW's avatar
TW
1d

Two comments: once again we see that tech oscillates between bundling and unbundling. Sometimes it seems to me this unbundling will be accomplished with a machete, not a scissors...

Two, as a consultant I look for problems that a potential client is actively trying to solve. "It's not a priority" (typically for the excellent reasons you cite) is the biggest blocker. I wonder if that opportunity space just got wider, and how it will work in practice. The easy button may have just gotten bigger, in other words.

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Rodrigo Fernandes's avatar
Rodrigo Fernandes
1d

I think this is directionally very right, but I’d frame the coming churn less as a software budget cycle and more as a permission reset.

For years, SaaS vendors earned the right to sit in the stack because teams logged in, workflows lived there, and switching was annoying. AI changes the test. If the work can be triggered elsewhere, summarized elsewhere, or partially rebuilt internally, the vendor has to prove it owns something deeper than usage.

That is why the scary part is not just customers cutting tools. It is customers re-deciding which products deserve to remain systems, and which ones become features, connectors, or context for an agent.

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