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Scenarica's avatar
Scenarica
5h

The five-market valuation spread on Anthropic ($380B primary to $1.4T on some secondary platforms) always implied that the different markets were trading different things. This piece confirms it. The primary round investors own equity with governance rights, information access, and pro-rata protections. Some secondary buyers own synthetic instruments, SAFEs, or structured products that give economic exposure without actual share ownership. Same ticker, completley different legal claims.

The market is pricing "Anthropic exposure" as though its fungible across platforms when its structuraly not. A share purchased in the primary round at $380B with board information rights is a fundamentaly different asset from a tokenised instrument at $1.2T with no governance, no information, and potentially no legal claim on the underlying equity. The 3.7x price gap between those two isnt just a price discovery failure. Its a product disclosure failure. The buyers at the top of the range may not understand what they actually purchased until the IPO forces a single price and a single legal structure onto every holder simultaneously.

The IPO is when this resolves and it wont be gentle for everyone.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
6hEdited

Good summary. The Section 12(g) issue is the big one that I haven't seen in most analyses. Crossing the 2,000 shareholder threshold requires a company to start filing SEC reports, effectively "going public" before the IPO. No company wants to do this.

The SPVs create a big issue here because (generally) the 2,000 shareholder count looks through SPVs and other entities to the individuals with ultimate financial interest in the shares, which makes shareholder counting impossible.

I expect that a primary driver of these announcements is creating a defensible position that Anthropic and OpenAI are under the 2,000 shareholder threshold if/when the SEC comes knocking. I'm sure the clean cap table is also part of it, but for internal purposes they can just ignore anyone who's not on the cap table.

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