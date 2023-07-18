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Brian H's avatar
Brian H
Jul 18, 2023

C3 doing well because it as “ai” in the name! Brilliantly done...seems like most fall under this. Will be interesting, to your point, when we undergo the ai bust days

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Binz's avatar
Binz
Jul 18, 2023

Loved the closing joke on Cramer :)

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