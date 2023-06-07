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Steve's avatar
Steve
Jun 7, 2023

Interesting analysis. While it's incredibly difficult to place a monetary value on trust, the value is both very real and very large. Sooner or later, the tide always goes out and exposes the swimmers.

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Thomas Robb
Jun 7, 2023

I feel like we’re the only people taking this seriously 😂

Wall Street trust is hard to measure it when you have it... but certainly easy to see when you lose it

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