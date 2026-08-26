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J.P. Rhea's avatar
J.P. Rhea
8m

Great read, and landed at a perfect time for me as I'm helping a couple startups as an advisor/consultant at the moment.

The parts about setting expectations is especially on the nose as one startup has another advisor in the fold that is insightful but isnt responsive and inconsistent with follow-up. It's not working. I'm guilty of overthinking things but it's as simple as laying down simple expectations to make sure it's going to work for both parties.

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Lydia Sugarman's avatar
Lydia Sugarman
1h

Thank you! Through pure serendipity, I met someone who might be an outstanding advisor last week...all because I posted a comment in a Zoom chat! Not ready to go there but your article laid out a clear blueprint.

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