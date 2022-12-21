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Shomik Ghosh's avatar
Shomik Ghosh
Dec 21, 2022

Excellent post and one thing I would say broadly is less is more! 100 page board decks usually have less information than 20 because the 20 required distillation to all that happened in the quarter to the salient facts vs the 100 is just covering everything regardless of importance or changes.

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CJ Gustafson's avatar
CJ Gustafson
Feb 1, 2023

Using this right now to prepare for a board meeting!

You should do a post on the slides you include within a finance section...your typical flow

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